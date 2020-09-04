Alistair Overeem doubts free agent, Brock Lesnar will return to MMA, nor does he care if he does.

It was recently reported that Lesnar is a free agent and immediately many fans were interested in seeing him return to the UFC. Dana White also said he would be interested in signing Lesnar and making the Jon Jones fight. Yet, for Overeem, he doubts Lesnar comes back.

“I don’t think he’s gonna come back,” Overeem told TMZ Sports (via MMA Fighting). “He’s 43 years old. To be honest, I don’t think he’s gonna come back. The last time he came back, it was a debacle so I don’t think he’s gonna come back. I was wrong about the last time though, because I predicted the same thing. It actually did become a debacle, but we’ll see what happens.”

Alistair Overeem and Brock Lesnar fought back at UFC 141 in 2011 with Overeem winning by first-round knockout. If Lesnar returns, perhaps the UFC books the rematch. Yet, according to Overeem, who fights this Saturday night, is not interested in the rematch.

“I beat him up,” Overeem said. “So if somebody wants a rematch, it would be him. I already did it. Why would I chase him? Who cares about Brock? Which fans? He’s not coming back, he’s 43 years old, he’s flunked tests, it’s over with him. He’s not coming back. Last time the waived the testing for him and still he got into trouble. It’s been a debacle. He’s not gonna come back. Listen, if he does, all hats off to him, but I don’t think he’s gonna come back.”

It will be interesting to see where Brock Lesnar ends up signing. But, if Alistair Overeem was a betting man he doubts it will be with the UFC.

Where do you think Brock Lesnar will sign?