Dangerous Aline Pereira switching to MMA from Kickboxing like her brother ‘Poatan’ Alex Pereira

Like her brother, Alex Pereira, Aline Pereira will be switching her career from an impressive kickboxer in GLORY, to an MMA fighter. The Brazilian Pereira will be making her MMA debut against Helen Peralta at LFA 147 on November 10.

Aline Pereira has a 6-2 record in kickboxing. Her most recent bout was a loss in her bid for the title against reigning GLORY world champion Tiffany van Soest. She is still currently ranked in the top five in GLORY.

Alex Pereira held two world championships in GLORY Kickboxing before transitioning to MMA. The Brazilian knockout king ‘Poatan‘ has found tremendous success since changing sports. In kickboxing, he had earned 52% of his wins by way of knockout, but in MMA, he’s raised that number to an impressive 71% KO rate. Brazil’s ‘Poatan’ Alex Pereira will be fighting for the UFC middleweight crown against his historic adversary Israel Adesanya.

Aline Pereira will be hoping to find as much success in MMA as her brother has.

Alex & Aline Pereira both in MMA

Aline Pereira will bring her impressive kickboxing record to MMA as she looks to earn a knockout against the 5-3 ‘Iansa’ Peralta at LFA 147 on November 10. Normally, Aline fought at 130 pounds however this bout appears to be a showdown in the flyweight division.

Alex Pereira had two wins against ‘The Last Stylebender’ when they were both kickboxers. Adesanya changed his profession to MMA and has since earned a UFC world title. ‘Poatan’ has chased him down and risen to the top contender of the UFC’s middleweight division. Adesanya and Pereira will face off for the world title in the UFC 281 main event. Hosted in Madison Square Garden in New York on November 12, fans are eagerly awaiting their third fight.