Ali Abdelaziz Rips ‘Jealous Prostitute’ Conor McGregor

Ali Abdelaziz – the manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov – has labelled Conor McGregor a “jealous prostitute” who is envious of his client’s career.

The Irishman has been at the forefront in the battle against coronavirus. McGregor has urged his countrymen to take the pandemic seriously, posted workout videos to keep everyone motivated and demanded his government enforce stricter lockdown measures. He has even donated over $1 million in personal protective equipment for his country’s health workers.

‘Notorious’ change his tuned though after hearing bitter rival Nurmagomedov had withdrawn from his UFC 249 fight against Tony Ferguson. Speaking on social media he claimed the lightweight champion had “chickened out of the fight, he said.

“The fact of this matter is, both Tony and Khabib where engaged in a game of chicken here towards the fight bell. With Khabib chickening out first. Making it 3-2 in pullouts in Tony’s favour. Khab scurried out of the U.S to home, and amid the crisis. Very high risk. Congrats Tony.”

Speaking to TMZ Sports Abdelaziz called McGregor a hypocrite for his comments on Nurmagomedov and claimed he is just jealous of his client’s success, he said.

“You’re telling everybody to stay home, now Khabib, the government of Russia says he can’t travel, you’re going to call him a chicken? [Conor] doesn’t matter.”

“[Conor is not] #1, he’s not #2, he’s not #3. It’s Khabib, Justin, Tony. [Conor is] #4. He’s not even in the conversation right now. He’s just like a jealous prostitute, she’s got too old for her to make money.”

“It’s crazy because this guy has been telling people to stay home, don’t come outside, he’s donating millions of dollars, which now we know this sh*t is all fake.”

