Ali Abdelaziz Praises Colby Covington For UFC 245 Performance

Mixed martial arts (MMA) manager Ali Abdelaziz and UFC welterweight star Colby Covington have had their fair share of issues over the past few months.

However, Abdelaziz is willing to put their differences aside to give respect where it’s due. Over this past weekend, Covington took part in a tremendous back-and-forth war with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the UFC 245 main event on pay-per-view (PPV). However, after having his jaw broken midway through the fight, Usman was able to put “Chaos” away with about a minute left in the fifth round.

Now, days later, Abdelaziz has taken to Twitter to offer some praise to Covington, crediting his toughness and fighting ability before stating he holds no grudges towards him.

“I just want to say Colby Covington can fight Love him or hate him you cannot take this from him Much respect to him and the whole ATT team Things got a little bit ugly but we are 0 grudges , life is going on”

Covington has not responded to Abdelaziz’s comments as of this writing. However, according to American Top Team (ATT) owner Dan Lambert, Covington doesn’t plan on sitting around on the sidelines for longer than he needs to.

What do you think about Abdelaziz’s praise for Covington?