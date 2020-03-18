Ali Abdelaziz, Dana White Discussed UFC 249 Taking Place In Zaire Or Manila

Spread the word!













Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the UFC continues to look for a new location for the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson lightweight title fight.

The UFC had to cancel its upcoming three events due to restrictions in place in the United States. However, UFC president Dana White maintained that Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson — scheduled to take place April 18 — would still go ahead.

White added that it would likely take place outside the United States with Nurmagomedov’s father recently suggesting the United Arab Emirates as a potential location.

Other discussed locations appear to be Zaire and Manila as per Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz:

“I talked to Dana White last night and he said it’s a possibility the fight will be out of the country,” Abdelaziz told TMZ on Wednesday. “We discussed about going to Zaire or Manila or some of these places.

“Hey, Muhammad Ali did it [in Manila]. I’m sure Dana can do it.”

Abdelaziz added that Nurmagomedov is very much open to fighting anywhere as long as he gets to face Ferguson. He also added that he believes this fight is not cursed and will in fact happen next month — he is just worried about whether Ferguson will make it:

“This fight will happen. The only thing I’m worried about is this dumb motherf*cker hurting himself f*cking around like that,” Abdelaziz added. “He’s dumb. … He’s a great fighter, he’s an amazing fighter but he’s a stupid motherf*cker.”

Where do you think the fight should take place?