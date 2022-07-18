Ali Abdelaziz believes that No.6 ranked lightweight, Beneil Dariush, is deserving of a ‘big fight’ but is unsure what the future holds for ’Benny.’

Beneil Dariush has not competed since UFC 262 in May of last year, where he captured the biggest win of his career to date. Dariush dominated Tony Ferguson for three rounds to claim a decision win. This would propel him to the upper echelon of the lightweight division and would put him in contention for bouts with top five opposition, such as Dustin Poirier or Justin Gaethje.

Eventually, it would be decided that Dariush would face Islam Makhachev in a number one contender fight. However, to the disappointment of many, Dariush would be forced out of competing after sustaining an ankle injury. Instead, the unranked Bobby ‘King’ Green stepped in on late notice to face Makhachev, losing in the first round.

After Dariush was forced out, it was unclear what the future would hold for either man, but a rebooking seemed the most logical next step.

Instead, after months of campaigning from Mahkachev and his team, it was recently announced that Mahkachev would face Charles Oliveria for the vacant title.

Over a year out, having missed out on a huge fight, and with seemingly no booking on the horizon, Dariush is in a tough spot. Ali Abdelaziz, famed MMA manager to the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Makhachev feels that Daruish deserves a big fight, but is unsure what the UFC will do with him, especially since other fighters seem unwilling to risk their spot in the rankings

“Beneil deserves a big fight,” Abdelaziz said to The Schmo.

“Everybody is out. Beneil, he deserves a fight. I believe he could fight Islam for the lightweight title.”

“UFC and Sean is doing his job, but he can’t force guys to fight. Everybody is holding their rankings. I don’t like the rankings. Beneil is on an eight-fight winning streak, when is he going to get a title shot? When he’s 40? All these guys who have been losing, they shouldn’t be turning down fights. We’re gonna figure it out, we always do.”



