Ali Abdelaziz Bans ESPN & TSN From Interviewing His Fighters

Ali Abdelaziz has announced EPSN and TSN will no longer have access to any of the Dominance MMA fighters he manages. Abdelaziz has become one of the most powerful men in the sport. He guides the careers of countless fighters including the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje, and Henry Cejudo.

The MMA manager initially announced he would be banning the UFC’s official broadcast partner, ESPN from interviewing his fighters. Abdelaziz made this move after his fighter Gilbert Burns got into a social media spat with ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani who suggested ‘Durinho’ should fight Leon Edwards next rather than fight for the welterweight title.

Speaking on Twitter Abdelaziz stated ESPN would no longer have access to his fighters whilst stimulatingly accusing Helwani of corruption, he wrote.

“All @espnmma you have been banned from talking to any Dominance fighters because you have a reporter who’s targeting my champions. You need an immediate investigation for corruption today.”

Abdelaziz followed up his tweet with another recognizing all the great work ESPN do but reiterating they will not have access due to the actions of Helwani, he said.

“I love what @espnmma brings to the table. They have great reporters Brett Okomoto, Marc Raimondi, Jeff Wagenheim. I have no issue with these guys but enough is enough.”

He concluded by also announcing the UFC’s official broadcast partner in Canada, TSN had also been banned from interviewing his fighters.

“Also, TSN is on the banned list,” Abdelaziz wrote.

The UFC has contracts with both ESPN and TSN which permits them access to all fighters during the lead up to events. As of right now, neither the UFC, ESPN or TSN has commented on this ongoing situation.

