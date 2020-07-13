Gilbert Burns & Leon Edwards Argue About Who Is Next For Kamaru Usman

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight contenders Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards traded insults as they argued about who is next in line for 170lb champion Kamaru Usman. Usman defended his title against Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 251 main event this past weekend.

Burns was supposed to face ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ at UFC 251 but was forced out of the bout due to the fact he tested positive for COVID-19. However, Edwards was the first choice to face Usman on ‘Fight Island’ but he was forced to turn down the bout due to the ongoing global pandemic.

Speaking post-fight at UFC 251 Dana White said Burns will get the next title shot but MMA reporter Ariel Helwani suggested Burns face off against Edwards instead to prove himself the number one contender much to the disappointment of ‘Durinho’ who replied with the following before Edwards got involved.

“Only fair? Come on @arielhelwani I know you don’t like me and I couldn’t care less. But let’s go to facts I just k.o the number 5 and dominate the number 1(former champ) Leon has good wins but no one in the top 5 So as the REAL BOSS @danawhite said I’m Next! That’s Only Fair”

“Shut your mouth boy you’re only where you are at due to good luck and circumstance. You have no place in the top 5 and you know it so sit the fuck down. You knocked out a 46 year old jujitsu guy and a washed woodley sit the fuck down,” Edwards fired back.

“Who you beat journeyman Cowboy? Split decision on Nelson?? RDA is the only real one you beat, but he wasn’t in the top 5. And you just fight once or 2 a year! Sit down 🪑 the boss already said I’m next!”

“Remember boy you got the Woodley fight because I couldnt. You got the title shot because I couldnt. You are always steps behind me and you are levels below me.”

“Yes Leon you couldn’t fight twice, and your last fight was a year ago, and you want a title fight? Leon go try to revenge the 3 piece and a (soda) I just spoke with the boss I’m next! Better start to calling Jorge or Thompson forget bro no one cares abt Leon.”

Who do you want to see face Kamaru Usman next? Gilbert Burns or Leon Roberts?