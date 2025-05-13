Report – Alexandre Pantoja books UFC 317 title fight with Kai Kara-France in Las Vegas

Undisputed flyweight champion, Alexandre Pantoja is set for his return to action at UFC 317 in June, taking main event honors against former interim title challenger, Kai Kara-France from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada during International Fight Week.

Pantoja, the current undisputed flyweight champion, most recently featured atop the UFC 310 flagship card last December, successfully defended his crown in a dominant second round rear-naked choke submission win over Japanese star, Kai Asakura in Las Vegas.

As for City Kickboxing star, Kara-France, the number four ranked contender — most recently took on former title challenger, Steve Erceg, landing a dominant opening round knockout win at UFC 305 back in August of last year.

Alexandre Pantoja set to fight Kai Kara-France in UFC 316 headliner

News of Alexandre Pantoja’s main event return against Kai Kara-France at UFC 316 was first reported by X user, @Bendaman2001.

Moved to UFC 316 on June 7th in Newark New Jersey per sources,” He posted in relation to a main event fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.

Moved to UFC 316 on June 7th in Newark New Jersey per sources https://t.co/OdsYr9b2Jq — Benny P 🇦🇺 (@Bendaman2001) February 23, 2025

Boasting an impressive three successful flyweight title defenses, Brazilian star, Pantoja would win the divisional crown against three-fight rival, Brandon Moreno back in 2023, before launching his first defense in a decision win over Brandon Royval in December of that same year.

Returning last May on home soil in his native Brazil, Pantoja would be forced the distance over the course of five rounds in a tense back-and-forth clash with common-foe, Erceg — before submitting ex-Rizin FF champion, Asakura at the end of last year.

Landing four victories in his last six straight outings, beyond an interim title fight loss to Moreno and a split decision loss to Amir Albazi, Kara-France has beaten impressive names including former champion, Cody Garbrandt, Rogerio Bontorin, and Askar Askarov during that period.