Alexander Volkov will not be in any rush to compete again for now.

Volkov returned to the win column with a unanimous decision victory over Marcin Tybura in their heavyweight contest at UFC 267 last night in Abu Dhabi.

Although it wasn’t the most exciting fight by any means, it was important for Volkov to return to winning ways after his last outing against Ciryl Gane saw him suffer defeat.

As for his next fight? Volkov doesn’t have any names in mind for two reasons.

First, his wife gave birth to a son just over a week ago which means it’s family time for the Russian next. However, Volkov is also in a weird situation with three of his recent defeats coming to contenders ranked above him in Gane, Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis.

That is why he will wait for the division to play out in the near future.

“Right now, I don’t have any names because how I told in the octagon, 11 days ago, my youngest son was born,” Volkov said at the post fight news conference (via MMA Junkie). “Right now, I just want to take a little bit of rest to be with my family. After maybe a month, we’ll see what happened in heavyweight, who will be in the rankings because I lost some fights to guys upward from me.

“Maybe we’ll see if one of them wants to make a rematch with me. We will see but I’m ready for any challenge the UFC will give me. I’m here just to do my job.”

A rematch with Lewis seems fitting at the moment.

Who should Volkov face next?