Alexander Volkov Claims UFC Went Back On Their Title Shot Promise

Alexander Volkov claims that the UFC promised him a shot at the heavyweight title but then went back on their word.

As seen in the main event of UFC London event (March 17, 2018) on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at The O2 Arena in London, England, Volkov knocked out former UFC heavyweight champion Fabrício Werdum. Following the fight, he was calling for a title shot and apparently the promotion agreed.

Going Backwards

However, there was one person who made that all changed. Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar. He had to enter into the USADA testing pool that forced him to be tested for six months before fighting again.

UFC President Dana White has gone on record by saying that the plan is to make Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title that is slated to go down in January. Now, Volkov is slated to take on hard-hitting heavyweight star Derrick Lewis at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event.

Alexander Volkov Claims

“Time changed, and it is what it is,” Volkov told MMAJunkie. “For now, Brock Lesnar coming to the UFC is a big name,” he said. “I understand why the UFC put him in a championship fight, because lower ranked fighters like me, Francis Ngannou, Tai Tuivasa, we’re really good fighters, but we don’t have a good name in U.S.” “This fight gives us time to introduce ourselves. So I will use this fight the best I can use it, and we’ll wait for my title shot.”

The UFC 229 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.