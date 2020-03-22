Alexander Volkanovski Wants Max Holloway Rematch To Prove He Is The 145lb GOAT

Spread the word!













Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski believes he becomes the greatest 145lb fighter of all time by beating Max Holloway in a rematch.

The 31-year-old Australian won the title by beating ‘Blessed’ over five rounds at UFC 245 late last year. Holloway had held the title since 2017, and many believe he deserves an immediate rematch.

New champ Volkanovski is on board with the rematch idea and thinks beating the Hawaiian a second time makes him the greatest fighter ever at the weight class. Speaking to TMZ Sports about facing Holloway again, Volkanovski said.

“I think so. Obviously, it’s what UFC wants…And I think I want it. I want that fight because there is no clear number one contender, and he’s a great champion. For me, it’s the biggest fight in my career right now. To solidify myself as the greatest featherweight of all time and one of the greatest of all time. I go take out Max twice in his prime. People are going to give me the respect I deserve. And, again, I want to fight on home soil in Perth. “

The promotion is due to return to Perth, Australia, on June 6 for UFC 251. So far, no headline fight is set for the card with only Valentina Shevchenko vs. Joanne Calderwood, and Tia Tuivasa vs. Jarjis Danh set to take place in June. The main event slot at UFC 251 is something which definitely interests Volkanovski, but he insists negotiations are yet to begin.

“I reckon we’re going to make it happen,” he said. “But, nothings a done deal. We haven’t even had them talks. I’ve just got cleared (to fight). So, some people are going to say is it too early for me to get back in. I don’t want to sit on the sidelines too long, and I want to defend my belt in Australia. That Perth card, June 6 – we’re going to make it happen.”

Is Alexander Volkanovski the featherweight GOAT if he beats Max Holloway again?