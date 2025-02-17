UFC star Alexander Volkanovski provides major update on fighting return: ‘We’re in camp’

Amid continued links to a return to action as soon as UFC 314, former champion, Alexander Volkanovski hopes news of his return to the Octagon is made available imminently — as the Australian targets a featherweight title rematch with former-foe, Ilia Topuria in April.

Volkanovski, the current number one ranked featherweight contender, is tasked with snapping a two-fight losing skid in his return to competition later this year, having remainded sidelined since UFC 297 back in February of last year.

On that occasion, New South Wales fan-favorite, Volkanovski would suffer his first defeat via stoppage at the featherweight limit, dropping his title to boot in his title clash with the unbeaten finishing ace, Topuria.

And meeting with the Georgian-Spaniard in the center of the Octagon back in October following the former’s title defense at UFC 307, Volkanovski has been linked with a return at the upcoming UFC 314 event in ‘The Sunshine State’, and claims he’s hoping news of his return will drop soon.

Alexander Volkanovski teases imminent UFC return

“Hopefully fight announcement soon,” Alexander Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “We’re in camp, we’ve been in camp for a while.”

Currently training in Thailand ahead of his return to competition, footage emerged over the weekend of Aussie technian, Volkanovski training alongside current featherweight contender and former undisputed bantamweight champion, the record-setting, Aljamain Sterling.

However, as well as been linked with a title fight against Topuria next — so has former-foe and current lightweight king, Islam Makhachev — also the same flagship event in Florida, leaving Volkanovski to weigh up his options in order to allow the featherweight kingpin compete.

“I don’t want to get in the way of someone’s [title dream]. I obviously want that [Topuria] fight,” Alexander Volkanovski told Niko Pajarillo in an interview with Fox Sports Australia. “It’s gonna suck, because I’d love that. If the UFC want [Makhachev vs. Topuria], and [Topuria] is pushing for it and they can make that happen, then alright. Good on them. But if they can’t make it happen, let’s not waste time and let’s lock our fight in. That’s sort of how it is. But if they can make it happen, sweet.”