The featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski is enjoying some beachside time in the sun, joined by The Mac Life. Alexander ‘The Great is in Abu Dhabi as the official backup for the UFC 280 main event. Should Charles Oliveira or Islam Makhachev have issues with weight or an injury, Volkanovski will be ready.

All three fighters Volkanovski, Oliveira, and Makhachev have weighed in with no issues, all made the championship limit coming in at 155 lbs or lower.

It sounds as though Volkanovski is a bit relieved that he does not need to step in on Saturday night, as he wants a full training camp against either of these men. It is already agreed that the featherweight champion will be fighting the winner of the UFC lightweight title fight headlining UFC 280. Both Oliveira and Makhachev have verbally agreed to this.

UFC 280 press conference, Charles Oliveira explained:

“Charles against Alexander Volkanovski, we’re gonna have it two ways: we’re gonna fight at 155 pounds [lightweight] and then we’re gonna fight 145 pounds [featherweight].“

Australia’s Volkanovski said, speaking to The Mac Life:

“I’d rather promote my own title fight with one of these guys. The whole fight week business, Build the whole card around me and someone else, whoever it is … I was prepared to do it either way.”

Alexander Volkanovski surprised by the champion weight

Both Brazil’s ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira and Dagestan’s Makhachev weighed in under the 155 lb limit for this title bout. Volkanovski explained that he was a bit surprised by this.

“I was surprised because I’m pretty sure one of them … might have been struggling. Looked like it, anyway. We were checked up on to make sure everything was good on our end. I’m sure they did that because someone was struggling. They wouldn’t check up on us for nothing. So someone was struggling.”

However, both championship fighters came in underweight so Saturday’s night main event got the green light.

The Australian-born champion also added that his next fight will definitely be in Perth, Australia. ‘The Great’ Alexander Volkanovski added that he does not care who his next opponent will be.

“Who cares who wins? For me, who’s the bigger fight? … I’m game to fight either.”

Full interview available below: