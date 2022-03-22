Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway were scheduled to face off at UFC 273 for the third time, but Holloway was forced to drop out due to an undisclosed injury.

‘Volk’ was then given Chan Sung Jung as the title challenger. ‘The Korean Zombie’ stepped in for Holloway on short notice, although Holloway did drop out just days after the bout being announced. Holloway was then cleared once again and was placed as the backup to the fight that he was supposed to headline.

Volkanovski then doubted whether Holloway was really injured and thought he was making excuses to not square off with him again. Volk said Holloway was just trying to beat the system by hoping Volkanovski would get injured and he wouldn’t have to fight him. He also said, Holloway was hoping Jung would dropout due to an injury and Holloway would catch ‘Volk’ while he was preparing for Jung.

Alexander Volkanovski has walked those comment back and even has called himself silly for thinking saying it

“It was frustrating because at the time I really wanted that fight, you know what I mean, and once you heard he got injured, especially when they announced it earlier, it was all a bit confusing and frustrating,” Volkanovski told Submission Radio (h/t MMA Junkie).

“So you seen my frustration obviously. I wanted to tweet and have a little shot at Max and his fans, and that was the only reason, which was pretty silly on my behalf, to be honest. That just shows you where sort of my head was at back then, you know what I mean? That’s something that I’ve really been working on lately.”

Volkanovski and Holloway are by far the two best fighters in the featherweight division at this moment in time. Although Volkanovski is up 2-0 in the matchup, many would argue that they felt Holloway won the second matchup. Both of their fights were instant classics and a third fight is needed. Holloway has two wins over title contenders since his last loss to Volkanovski. He beat both Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez in two great fights as well.

Do you still want to see Volkanovski vs Holloway III?

