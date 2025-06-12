Alexander Volkanovski reveals talks for Yair Rodriguez title rematch in UFC comeback

Newly-minted featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski has revealed that while he’s not sure when his UFC comeback will occur, a second title fight with former-foe, Yair Rodriguez has been broached by promotional brass.

Volkanovski, a two-time undisputed featherweight champion, regained his throne at UFC 314 back in April, handing Diego Lopes a unanimous decision defeat in the pair’s vacant title pairing in Miami, Florida.

And snapping a two-fight losing run with his victory over the Brazilian, Volkanovski once more holds the divisional crown which he dropped at the beginning of last year in a brutal knockout loss to the unbeaten, Ilia Topuria.

Initially targeted to fight former interim gold holder, Rodriguez in September of this year, Volkanovski, who is expecting the birth of his next child with his partner that month, is unlikely to feature in that month, as confirmed.

But to boot, the New South Wales fan-favorite confirmed talks have been held for him to face off with the dynamic Chihuahua striker in a title rematch next time around.

Alexander Volkanovski confirms talks for Yair Rodriguez rematcb

“Nothing’s too clear. There’s a lot of moving parts… hearing Yair’s (Rodriguez) name getting mentioned a fair bit… September is probably not the best date,” Alexander Volkanovski told UFC Australia. “Obviously, I’m having a baby that month.”

FW Champ Alex Volkanovski gives an update 🇦🇺🏆 pic.twitter.com/jjpWtDofnY — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) June 12, 2025

Successfully unifying the featherweight crowns against Rodriguez back in 2023 during International Fight Week, Volkanovski headlined the UFC 290 card against The Ultimate Fighter victor.

And pushed to the third round, Volkanovski landed an eventual third round ground strikes technical knockout win in Las Vegas.