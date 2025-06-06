Alexander Volkanovski provides update on his next UFC title fight

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has provided an update on his next fight in the promotion.

As we know, Alexander Volkanovski is one of the greatest fighters of all time. He has achieved some truly incredible things throughout his time in mixed martial arts, and as we look ahead to the future, there’s a distinct possibility that he has a lot left in the tank. Regardless of how you look at it, though, there’s no denying that there’s a bit of confusion at the top of the featherweight division right now.

Many believe Movsar Evloev should get the next shot at Alexander Volkanovski, but it appears as if the frontrunner right now is Yair Rodriguez. He’s fought against him once in the past and when they did collide, it was ‘The Great’ who dominated and finished Yair in a fairly one-sided contest.

In a recent interview, Alexander Volkanovski provided his own update on where things currently stand with regards to his next outing.

Alexander Volkanovski discusses next UFC fight

“It’s pretty clear that it wasn’t going to be Movsar,” Volkanovski told FOX Sports Australia. “That’s who I thought it would be. Obviously, him being undefeated and on the sort of a tear that he’s on, but I think they’ve matched him up. You’ve seen him tweet something about that. So, he already went out and made that public that he unfortunately can’t fight for the title.

“Yair’s name has popped up. No dates are set right now. So, again, I think it’s just a lot of moving parts all through the whole division. I think there’s a lot happening right now. So, we’ll see what’s happening. We’ll see what comes up. All I can really tell you is everyone pretty much knows the situation, and the rumors you’re hearing are pretty much true, but nothing’s locked in.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie