UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski recently talked about potential frontrunners for the next shot at his featherweight world title.

The champ recently sat down and spoke with Sky Sports Radio where he was asked about who could potentially be next in line for a title shot,

“Well, there’s a few. We got like probably four guys that are like all in the same boat, they’re all probably one win away from being the No. 1 contender. They’re all like just there but they just need to have that fight and everybody is going to be screaming their name. Now that I got the win, let the division play out, then hopefully by the end of the year they got that No. 1 contender,” Volkanovski said.

“But right now there’s a couple of frontrunners, maybe Zombie and Zabit, I’d say they’re probably the frontrunners. If they get a win they’ll be clear ahead of the No. 1 contenders and I look forward to taking them on.”

Volkanovski most recently barely edged Max Holloway by split decision a few weeks ago at UFC 251.

While The Korean Zombie is set to fight Brian Ortega and Magomedshairpov is supposed to fight Yair Rodriguez later this summer. Those are the four men who Volkanovski believes are next in line for his belt, as well as Calvin Kattar.

The featherweight title picture is very crowded and only time will tell before we see who emerges as the top contender.

Who do you think emerges at the next Featherweight title challenger? Korean Zombie, Ortega, Zabit, Rodriguez or Kattar?