Alexander Volkanovski Edges Max Holloway Again – UFC 251 Highlights

Spread the word!













Alexander Volkanovski remains featherweight champion — but he took a lot more damage this time.

Volkanovski faced Max Holloway in a rematch for the featherweight title in the co-main event of UFC 251 on Saturday night. Holloway certainly changed things up this time as he hurt “The Great” and dropped him twice early on in the fight and clearly won the first two rounds.

However, Volkanovski rallied in the final three rounds and did enough to win a split decision verdict to retain his championship.

You can watch the highlights below:

What did you think of the fight?