Alexander Volkanovski: Khabib Nurmagomedov Fight ‘Definitely An Option’

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is still gunning for a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Volkanovski is set to defend his featherweight title in a rematch with former champion Max Holloway in the co-main event of UFC 251 which takes place July 11 on Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island.

A second win over Holloway would mark his first title defense at 145 pounds. And while there is a growing list of contenders at featherweight, “The Great” would be lying if he wasn’t interested in moving up and potentially facing the lightweight champion in Nurmagomedov.

“I don’t like people chasing other divisions, but (fighting Nurmagomedov) is definitely an option,” Volkanovski told theScore. “Right now, got a belt to defend, and then there’s probably going be No. 1 contender (after that). But I mean early next year, if something comes to me, like that fight, I’ll have to take it.”

Volkanovski: I’m Hard To Hold Down

It’s a fight that Volkanovski has spoken of in the past.

And the reason he particularly likes it is not only the chance of becoming a two-weight champion, but also because he feels he matches up well with Nurmagomedov.

“Khabib is one of the GOATs as well. Nothing but respect for the dude,” Volkanovski said. “But I’m very, very hard to hold down. I’ve obviously got the brains. I’ve got the cardio. I’m a freak when it comes to holding on the ground; it’s just almost impossible holding me on the ground.

“Nothing but respect to all the fighters that are in the UFC, but every single one of us wants to prove something. And you know, eventually, I want to prove myself in that lightweight division too.”

Would you like to see this matchup in the future?