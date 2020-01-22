Alexander Volkanovski Welcomes Khabib Nurmagomedov Challenge

Spread the word!













UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski admits he has thought about a potential matchup with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Volkanovski became the featherweight champion at UFC 245 last month after outpointing Max Holloway. Despite being one of the smaller 145-pounders, “The Great” upset the odds once again to emerge victorious.

Holding wins over the likes of Chad Mendes and Jose Aldo as well, Volkanovski feels he could take up the challenge of facing the undefeated Nurmagomedov — who nobody has been able to figure out just yet:

“Lets be honest, I’m not an easy man to hold down,” Volkanovski told TMZ (via MMA Junkie). “Me being short sometimes works in my favor. These little limbs get me up pretty easily. I’m very strong, I’ve got very good base and then obviously you’s know I can strike so it definitely is intriguing.

“A lot of people are going to be like: ‘Oh he’s way bigger than you.’ Whatever, mate! I’ve been versus people way bigger than me my whole life and it’s never held me down, so me being shorter ain’t a problem. I believe pound-for-pound I’m one of the strongest in the UFC, and even for the lightweights, they feel my power.”

However, it is unlikely that Volkanovski and Nurmagomedov will face each other in the near future. That’s not a bad thing either as the Australian feels featherweight is definitely his division.

But that doesn’t mean he isn’t ruling out a future move up:

“It’s definitely my division,” Volkanovski added. “I make weight pretty easily, I’m very strong in this division. I’m the champ of this division so it’s obviously working well for me.

“I’m strong in the lightweight division, to be quite honest. But obviously those boys are bigger, but again (with) my strength I wouldn’t be afraid to go up either.”

What do you make of Volkanovski’s comments?