Reigning UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski says that the Islam Makhachev saga is far from over.

In February of this year, Volkanovski and Makhachev squared of against one another in what was highly entertaining and competitive contest. Not many expected Volkaonvski, who was moving up in weight, to get his hand raised at the end of the contest. However, ‘the Great’ pushed Makhachev more than anyone has done before and left the idea of a rematch not out of the question.

Alexander Volkanovski expects Islam Makhachev rematch

While Volkanovski is set to defend his 145lb title against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 next month, he has made it clear on a recent appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, that he wants to run it back with Makhachev.

“The whole thing, me moving up, challenging myself, wanted to have my moment in Australia, haven’t fought in Australia for how long, haven’t defended the belt, haven’t been able to do that, and then have a fight like that, and then finish like I did,” said Volkanovski. “Then think we’re gonna have this f*cking moment. Let’s do it. I was ready for it, and it was just taken from me. So I was pretty f*cking disappointed with that.”

“We’re probably gonna do the rematch anyway,” Volkanovski continued. “That makes it easy for me, just adds to the story. We move on. You’ve got to move forward and just play on. Obviously it sucks, but I’ll get the rematch, I’ll win, and then we’ll make a bigger fight and a bigger ending to that story anyway.”

Alexander Volkanovski talks Islam Makhachev rematch on the Impaulsive podcast

Volkanovski will defend his title on July 8 against Rodriguez, and as for Makhachev, no opponent has been announced but a rematch with Charles Oliveira looks likely for the end of the year.

