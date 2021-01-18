UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has got one eye on the lightweight division and a potential match-up with MMA superstar Conor McGregor who is set to return to the Octagon opposite Dustin Poirier on January 23.

According to reports Volkanovski is set to make the second defence of his title against the number one contender at 145lbs, Brian Ortega at UFC 260 on March 27.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Volkanovski revealed his plan to eventually step up to lightweight. Despite appearing to be one of the smaller guys competing at featherweight the Aussie fighter insists he’ll still have to cut down to make 155lbs.

“To be honest, I’ll still need to cut weight to make lightweight. I don’t need to put on muscle or put on weight because I’m still sitting at a decent weight for lightweight as well, because again, I fluctuate a fair bit. And man, like, I’ve trained with so many different weights. I fought at middleweight. You gotta remember, I fought at middleweight. I’ve played front rower. I was 97kgs. I’m used to the big boys. I don’t know anything but training with the big boys.

“I feel just as strong as these big boys. So, I don’t need to put on muscle, I don’t need to work on strength, because I believe even in the lightweight division, I’m stronger than majority of them. And again, the power’s there and I don’t need to work on that. So yeah, I’m used to the big boys. So, there’s nothing different for me.”

If Volkanovski does move up in weight he says a fight against Conor McGregor “makes sense” as it would help cement his legacy as the greatest featherweight of all time.

“There is I guess you can say a connection with Conor, where I’ve beaten every other champion in my division, and Conor was the featherweight champion as well. And as I said, I want to cement myself as the GOAT in my division,” Volkanovski explained. “And let’s be honest, there’s always going to be Conor McGregor fans and they’re gonna keep bringing him up and throwing him out there in the conversations. So, to go out there and sort of just show the world that I am the greatest featherweight of all time, that would be a big fight for me. And obviously then you’re talking about the circus around it, the promotion and just everything about it, a money fight. You name it. It would be a fun big opportunity and fun fight. And it makes sense because, again, I want that GOAT status.”

