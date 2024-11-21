Alexander Volkanovski rules out Diego Lopes clash next: ‘We’re fighting for the title’

Former undisputed featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski has dismissed recent claims he is set to take on surging star, Diego Lopes next — claiming he will be rematching the unbeaten, Ilia Topuria for the crown first and foremost — potentially as soon as UFC 312.

Volkanovski, who remained sidelined since February of this year, will attempt to snap a two-fight losing skid in his return to action — most recently suffering a featherweight championship defeat at the hands of the above-mentioned, Topuria in a devastating knockout defeat in Anaheim.

And appearing in the Octagon following the conclusion of last month’s UFC 308 headliner between Topuria and former three-time foe, Max Holloway — Volkanovski was welcomed to a rematch by the Georgian-Spaniard in his return to action.

Alexander Volkanovski shuts down fight with Diego Lopes

However, putting a firm end to rumors circulating that he would be facing off with the streaking, Lopes in his next outing, Volkanovski remains steadfast in pursuit of a title rematch with Topuria — playing up a potential return as soon as February in the main event of UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“We don’t know exactly what’s going on just yet,” Alexander Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “Obviously, we’re fighting for the title. When is that going to be? That’s sort of the question. So, let’s see if we can get a stadium in Spain. Obviously, that’s an option. Could Sydney still be an option? If so, I’m going to, yeah — I’ll stay fit. Making sure that, you know — because I’ll be getting close to camp now anyway, if we do make Sydney. So, I’ll just get stuck into it, stuck into training and we’ll see what happens. But nothing locked in yet.”

“I don’t know where that [fight with Diego Lopes] sort of come from,” Alexander Volkanovski explained. “I think that was just, you know, I think the fact that he’s obviously said, let’s do it in Sydney. And then I think people just ran with that, but there are no talks of that at all. But you never know, right? But yeah, obviously we’re fighting for the title. So, that’s where we’re going to mainly focus, but we’ll see what happens. But there’s definitely nothing like that locked in.”