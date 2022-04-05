UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has revealed that Conor McGregor is on his list of the top three greatest fighters in the promotion’s history along with former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre and current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

In a recent interview with Man of Many, Alexander Volkanovski shared his thoughts on the top three greatest fighters in his opinion including the Irish superstar Conor McGregor. Following below are his picks:

Conor McGregor

“McGregor’s going to obviously have to be in that conversation because you talk about being successful. Does he do some silly things sometimes? Is he a role model? But at the same time, look at the legacy he’s left behind. Look at the money he’s made. He’s successful. He doesn’t even have to fight anymore. Even after this career, we fighters need to have goals, and he showed that. He’s raised the bar when you look at it that way.”

Georges St-Pierre

“Then you’ve got guys like GSP who just did everything right. Was true to himself and then was able to still be the man. He’s still got a great legacy and he didn’t have to be someone he wasn’t. That’s something that I look up to and I think is pretty incredible. Has the game changed? Yeah, it has. Have things changed? Yeah, it has. But I mean, for him to do what he’s done and be in the position he is right now, he’s pretty incredible, and be the person he was the whole time I admire that.”

Israel Adesanya

”It’s incredible for him to have such a vision and I’m just starting to get this vision. These are the conversations I’m starting to have now. And even before Izzy was in the UFC, the vision he had of talking about legacy and capturing moments. It took me two years of being the champ to be like, “oh, you know what? Let’s raise the bar.” Because before I was just me. I’m just a humble dude.

“So to see guys like Izzy, doing what he’s doing. Even right now being true to himself and being still the loyal man he is. Yeah, A lot of people don’t get to see that, but he’s one loyal dude. Family man. And at the same time, he’s got a lot of eyes on him and he’s doing his thing. And whether you like it or not, he’s going to do it. And the eyes are on him, so you’ve got to respect that.”

Alexander Volkanovski and ‘The Stylebender’ are teammates and training partners. They are both long-time ambassadors for the Australia-based fightwear brand Engage. Volkanovski credits Izzy for laying down the blueprint and inspiring him to raise the bar of being a champion.

Is Alexander Volkanovski in the discussion for GOAT status?

Alexander Volkanovski is gearing up to face Chan Sung Jung ‘The Korean Zombie’ in his next title defense at UFC 273 this Saturday, April 9. ‘The Great’ has put in some incredible performances over the time acquiring wins against the likes of Max Holloway twice, Brian Ortega in a thrilling affair, featherweight legend Jose Aldo, and Chad Mendes.

As of April 5 this year, the Australian fighter has been ranked number three on the UFC pound-for-pound list as he looks to move up and solidify his status as one of the greatest of all time. Given what he’s been able to accomplish in the sport, racking up a few more wins will undeniably put him in the discussion.

Do you agree with Alexander Volkanovski’s top three picks? Who should or shouldn’t be there?

