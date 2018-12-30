Alexander Gustafsson Reveals He Suffered Injury Early In UFC 232 Fight

Alexander Gustafsson reveals he suffered an injury in his most recent fight. The former title contender was finished in the third round by strikes by Jon Jones in the UFC 232 main event. This light heavyweight title fight went down on Saturday night (December 29, 2018) at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

After the fight, Gustafsson made it known that he suffered a groin injury early in the fight that threw him off and set the bar for the fight.



“He got me very, very early in the first round,” Gustafsson told MMAjunkie. “Very early. After that I just shut down. I wasn’t tired, I had my conditioning. I felt good. We had our exchanges and everything. He just shut me down very early in the first round and I couldn’t move at all. I told my corner that too and all that. He did what he was supposed to do and made sure he won the fight.”

Despite all of the drama leading up to the fight and the outcome of it, he made it known that he doesn’t think he was fighting a different version of Jones. Instead, he just gave praise to Jones.

“Not really (any different),” Gustafsson said. “He just keeps a very high level of fighting. I was prepared for it. He just caught me this time. That’s it. I didn’t notice anything about if he was stronger or faster or anything. He went for his takedowns and his kicks and everything like that. I was prepared for it. He just had a really good move today and he shut me down.”

Still Looking For Gold

The former title contender also didn’t shoot down the possibility of moving up to heavyweight after UFC 232. In his mind, he’ll take any fight the UFC offers in order to get another shot at gold.



“It’s not over yet,” Gustafsson said. “Let’s see what’s next. Like always, you do this for a reason. That is to compete with the best guys out there. That’s what I’ll do. I’ll do it as long as it’s fun.”

