Alexander Gustafsson Continues To Make Case For Jon Jones Rematch

Alexander Gustafsson continues to pitch his case as to why he should be next in line for a rematch against Jon Jones.

First Fight

Jones successfully retained his light heavyweight title over Gustafsson back at UFC 165 in 2013 by decision. It was a close war that saw both men have their moments and one of the best fights in the history of the promotion. Some fight fans could even argue that the former title contender may have won the fight.

Alexander Gustafsson Continues To Make Case

With the UFC needing big fights these days, the former title contender pitched his case for fighting Jones again earlier this week. Then over the weekend, he pitched his case for the second time. Despite the fact that UFC President Dana White has gone on record by stating that Jones won’t fight at UFC 230, there is still speculation that he’ll headline the card with no obvious main events out there. Gustafsson wrote the following on his official Instagram account:

“Who would u fight if not me champ [Jon Jones]. That’s the only fight that makes sense right now! Why wait let’s do it.. let me beat u one more time.”

The UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City with the main card airing on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. Here is how the card looks as of now:

Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier

David Branch vs. Ronaldo Souza

Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman

Israel Adesanya vs. Derek Brunson

Sultan Aliev vs. Lyman Good

Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata

Brian Kelleher vs. Domingo Pilarte

Karl Roberson vs. Jack Marshman

Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes

Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi