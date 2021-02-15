Alexa Grasso is looking to build on her win this past weekend.

Grasso made it two wins in a row for the first time in her UFC career following an impressive unanimous decision victory over Maycee Barber at UFC 258.

And following the event, UFC president Dana White was certainly pleased with the Mexican’s performance and even stated his belief that she could be the Ronda Rousey of Mexico if she continued to win her fights.

“Grasso is a girl that we were looking at a long time ago,” White said at the post-fight press conference (via WMMA Rankings). “We thought she was going to be the Ronda Rousey of Mexico. She had a couple of speed bumps in her career, but she’s on point now. Her punching is crisp and clean. The distance she kept.

“She couldn’t look any more perfect tonight going against an absolute savage.”

So what does Grasso think of the comparison?

“Of course I want to be like that in Mexico, but you have to also be intelligent,” Grasso said (via MMA Fighting). “To not let the hype and the media and all the volume and all the attention get more important than your training.

“So yes I love that, I love to be hearing that, but I just want to be focused on training and getting better and better and better.”

That’s certainly the right mindset for Grasso who is only continuing to get better.

Known for her striking and having a tendency to struggle on the ground, Grasso showed huge improvements on the ground against Barber in addition to some really effective clinchwork.

“I was the veteran this time in the cage,” Grasso added. “I’m usually the youngest athlete in the octagon, this time I was the veteran, so I used that on my win.”

If she can go on to become the first Mexican-born champion in the UFC, she will certainly reach Rousey levels of popularity in her native homeland.

