Guadalajara contender, Alexa Grasso continues her surge through the flyweight ranks since her divisional bow — landing a quickfire opening round rear-naked choke win over Joanne Wood in the co-main event of UFC Columbus tonight.

Grasso, who entered to night’s co-headliner off the back of a pair of flyweight victories against both Ji Yeon Kim, and the highly-touted, Maycee Barber, managed to capitalize on a tie-up in the clinch following a spinning strike attempt from Wood, quickly taking the Scotland native’s back.

Establishing hooks soon thereafter before the four minute mark of the opening frame, the Mexico native, who entered tonight’s UFC Columbus outing as the #9 ranked contender at 125lbs, eventually lanced her forearm beneath Wood’s neck, scoring another win at flyweight, her very first submission victory and her first finish win in the UFC.

Below, catch the highlights from Alexa Grasso’s first round submission win over Joanne Wood

