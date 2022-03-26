LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs. Daukaus results throughout the night (Sat. March 26. 2022) live from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Taking main event honors in a re-worked headliner — perennial heavyweight contender, Curtis Blaydes returns against Philadelphia finisher, Chris Daukaus.

Blaydes, who sits at #4 in the official heavyweight rankings, rebounded from a thunderous one-punch knockout loss to Derrick Lewis, to grab a comprehensive unanimous decision win against Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 266.

In his last go-around, Daukaus suffered his first promotional loss at the hands of common-foe, Lewis in the main event of UFC Vegas 45 last December. The defeat snapped a run of four straight Octagon victories for Daukaus over Parker Porter, Rodrigo Nascimento, Alexey Oleynik, and Shamil Abdurakhimov.

UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs. Daukaus Results

UFC Columbus Main Card Results: (ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus

Flyweight: Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso

Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena

Flyweight: Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France

Heavyweight: Ilir Latifi vs. Alexey Oleynik

Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Vlacheslav Borschchev

UFC Columbus Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN+ 4 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin

Bantamweight: Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa

Bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Danna Batgerel

Middleweight: Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot

Flyweight: Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak

Featherweight: Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.