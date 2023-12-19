Alexa Grasso agrees to fight Zhang Weili at UFC 300 next year: ‘I’d love to defend my title against you’

Receiving a call out from undisputed strawweight best, Zhang Weili to feature against her at UFC 300 in a flyweight title siege, undisputed divisional champion, Alexa Grasso has welcomed the possibility to fight the Chinese star in April of next year.

Weili, a two-time and current strawweight champion, has been sidelined since UFC 292 back in August, successfully defending her title in a one-sided unanimous decision win over Brazilian challenger, Amanda Lemos.



As for Grasso, the Mexican fan-favorite is currently recovering from recent hand surgery suffered in her flyweight title rematch against Valentina Shevchenko at Noche UFC back in September, with the duo fighting to a split decision draw.

Zhang Weili calls out Alexa Grasso

And despite the fact she’s been widely linked with a massive clash against Chinese compatriot, Yan Xiaonan in her return to the Octagon – Weili has called for a UFC 300 flyweight title siege against Grasso, who herself has been linked with a trilogy rubber clash with Shevchenko.



“Hi champion, maybe the fans want to see us fight at UFC 300,” Zhang Weili posted to Alexa Grasso.



“@zhangweilimma I admire you so much!” Alexa Grasso replied. “And I’ld love to defend my title with you. Would you make 125 [pounds]?”

Weili Zhang wants to fight Alexa Grasso for the 125 belt 👀 pic.twitter.com/E15LrifVtk — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 19, 2023

Winning the undisputed strawweight title for the second time in her Octagon tenure back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden, Weili turned in a dominant second round win over Carla Esparza, defeating the inaugural champion with a rear-naked choke win.

Back in March of this year, Grasso landed the flyweight title with a shocking upset win over Shevchenko, rallying to stop the dominant gold holder with a fourth round neck crank submission win.

Who wins in a future fight: Alexa Grasso or Zhang Weili?