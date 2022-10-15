Alexa Grasso wants to test her skills one more time in a five round fight before she gets a shot at the title.

Grasso was able to beat Viviane Araujo by unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 62. Grasso entered the fight as the fifth ranked fighter in the women’s flyweight division and should find herself moving up further in the division. Grasso has won four fights in a row since she made her flyweight debut back in 2020. She has won three of her four bouts by unanimous decision, while finishing Joanne Wood by submission earlier this year.

Grasso hit Araujo with the harder strikes most of the fight, but the bout was a very close one. This was Grasso’s first time headlining an event and her first five round fight with the UFC. Grasso could possibly be next on the list for a championship bout against Valentina Shevchenko, however Grasso may not want that just yet.

Alexa Grasso believes another five round fight would be ideal for her, before challenging for the flyweight title.

Grasso was asked if she believed her win over Araujo earned her a title fight.

“I don’t know,” Grasso answered at her post-fight press conference. “Like I said I have to wait, because this is an important fight too, like I said ‘it’s kind of like a semi-final’. So I have to wait, but definitely I faced a big challenge first. You know, 25 minute fight and I hope I could do it again. I wish I could have another main event, with one of the girls like number 2 or something, I don’t know. The ones that are on top [of the division]. I would like to test myself again, just one more time for 25 minutes before a title fight.If I do have to go for the belt, I will do it.”

Do you think Grasso should fight for the belt next?