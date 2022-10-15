Headlining for the first time in their respective Octagon tenures, Mexican striker, Alexa Grasso managed to land a comprehensive but close unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46) victory over Brazilian contender, Viviane Araujo at the Apex facility for UFC Vegas 62.
Remaining undefeated in her now-four fight tenure at the flyweight limit in the UFC, Grasso featured earlier this year against Scottish contender, Joanne Wood — landing a first round rear-naked choke at UFC Columbus.
Featuring against Brazilian aggressor, Araujo, Grasso managed to narrowly out-land the former throughout the five round limit, despite finding herself on her back on the canvas for over a minute earlier in the fight.
Enjoying an impressive run at the flyweight limit, Grasso, a teammate of bantamweight contender, Irene Aldana at Team Lobo in their native Mexico — secured a unanimous decision win over Araujo — returning the former Pancrase champion to the losing track following a prior win over Andrea Lee.