Headlining for the first time in their respective Octagon tenures, Mexican striker, Alexa Grasso managed to land a comprehensive but close unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46) victory over Brazilian contender, Viviane Araujo at the Apex facility for UFC Vegas 62.

Remaining undefeated in her now-four fight tenure at the flyweight limit in the UFC, Grasso featured earlier this year against Scottish contender, Joanne Wood — landing a first round rear-naked choke at UFC Columbus.

Featuring against Brazilian aggressor, Araujo, Grasso managed to narrowly out-land the former throughout the five round limit, despite finding herself on her back on the canvas for over a minute earlier in the fight.

Enjoying an impressive run at the flyweight limit, Grasso, a teammate of bantamweight contender, Irene Aldana at Team Lobo in their native Mexico — secured a unanimous decision win over Araujo — returning the former Pancrase champion to the losing track following a prior win over Andrea Lee.

Below, catch the highlights from Alexa Grasso’s win against Viviane Araujo at UFC Vegas 62

Sale @AlexaGrasso 🇲🇽 a hacer historia por primera vez como estelar #UFCVegas62 pic.twitter.com/9Fkn0TiugM — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) October 16, 2022