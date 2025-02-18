Alex Pereira warned to focus on UFC 313 title fight with Magomed Ankalaev amid lenghty trip to Australia

Ahead of his return to action at UFC 313 in just weeks time, Alex Pereira has been urged to focus up on his grudge fight with the surging Magomed Ankalaev by former champion, Daniel Cormier — who questioned why the Brazilian was still jet setting so close to his comeback.

Pereira, the current undisputed light heavyweight champion and a former middleweight gold holder, is set to return to action at UFC 313 next month, taking on number one ranked challenger and Russian standout, Ankalaev in a long-awaited grudge meeting of the duo.

However, just weeks out from the showdown, Sao Paulo finisher, Pereira has spent some time in Australia — notably appearing in the corner of former-foe, Sean Strickland in his UFC 312 title fight loss to Dricus du Plessis, as well as attending media events.

Alex Pereira warned to adjust focus to UFC 313 title fight with Magomed Ankalaev

And while riding a roughshod run of victories over 205lbs on-comers last year, Pereira has been warned by Hall of Fame ace, Cormier to have his priorities in check when it comes to Ankalaev, suggesting his focus may be placed elsewhere ahead of UFC 313.

“He (Alex Pereira) was in Australia last week, shaking the hand of Drake as he went on stage for his concert,” Daniel Cormier said during an episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy. “What is Pereira still doing in Australia? He fights in two weeks!”

“I got back from Australia and all last week, I’m up at three o’clock in the morning,” Cormier explained. “I don’t care that Pereira’s got weeks to get ready, he’s going to be ready and going to be prepared, but even those two to three extra days when he’s adjusting his clock to get back on schedule in Connecticut … he’s going to have to deal with all that travel and all that difference in time. And where’s Glover [Teixeira]? Is Glover just in Australia with him? Is it just him and Plinio [Cruz]?”

“Glover’s the guy, honestly, that should be doing the most work with Alex right now because of [Ankalaev’s] wrestling. Pereira better get home, he needs to get home and lock in, because he has the hardest fight of his title reign.”