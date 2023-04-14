Having previously landed a victory over Israel Adesanya, former undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz remains confident of making the middleweight limit for a title rematch with the newly-minted champion – before defeating him again.

Blachowicz, who remains in light heavyweight limit amid his UFC 282 main event majority decision draw with Magomed Ankalaev, held the undisputed division throne just shy of a year, defeating Dominick Reyes with a thunderous knockout to win the vacant crown in September 2020.

Headlining UFC 259 in March of the following year, the Polish veteran handed the above-mentioned, Adesanya a unanimous decision loss over the course of five rounds – as the City Kickboxing striker suffered his first loss in professional mixed martial arts in an unsuccessful light heavyweight title siege.

Jan Blachowicz offers to fight Israel Adesanya at middleweight limit

However, off the back of Adesanya’s middleweight title redemption against Alex Pereira earlier this month at UFC 287, Blachowicz, the current #3 ranked light heavyweight contender has offered to drop to the middleweight limit in search of a title rematch with Adesanya.

“People need to believe a little bit more in me,” Jan Blachowicz told Peter Carroll during an interview on The Craic. “And if UFC would like to make this fight, I will do it, no problem. I know how to do it. That will be great motivation for me, a big motivation, you know, to beat him another one, another time. So yeah, why not? I’m ready to do that.”



“I find a way how to do it,” Jan Blachowicz continued. “And then, of course, how do to id and be in very good share in the fight. If I wasn’t, I will not say that. But, of course, I need a little bit more time. They have to give me like three, four months. Yes, 205 [pounds] is easy for me. Three weeks like this, you know, but 84[kgs], yeah, three months, for sure.”

As well as offering to fight Adesanya at the middleweight limit, Blachowicz also revealed he would be willing to share the Octagon with the above-mentioned, Pereira, with the Brazilian confirming his impending move to the light heavyweight ranks to boot following UFC 287.