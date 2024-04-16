Report – Alex Pereira ‘Unlikely’ to fight at UFC 301 next month after suffering second broken toe against Jamahal Hill

Off the back of his stunning first round knockout win over Jamahal Hill over the course of the weekend at UFC 300, undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira is “extremely unlikely” to be able to follow through with plans to fight at UFC 301 in three weeks time – after suffering a second broken foe over the weekend.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion, and the incumbent light heavyweight gold holder, headlined UFC 300 over the course of the weekend against the returning previously mentioned, Hill.

Dispatching the Illinois native with relative ease in the opening round, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira struck the ex-champion with a huge left shovel hook after a brief attempted stoppage in the action from Herb Dean, before forcing the issue with a series of heavy ground strikes.

Initially, Pereira sported his interest in making a quickfire return in just three weeks time on home soil in his native Brazil, in the form of a short-notice clash at UFC 301 – after entertaining a heavyweight rise.

However, UFC CEO, Dana White confirmed how Pereira had suffered a fractured toe just days ahead of his fight with Hill at UFC 300, and questioned if a heavyweight climb would be the smartest choice from the former GLORY Kickboxing star.

Alex Pereira expected to miss UFC 301 homecoming

And according to a report from Ariel Helwani overnight, Pereira is “extremely unlikely” to fight at UFC 301 next month, after suffering a second fractured toe against Hill at UFC 300.

“Extremely unlikely Alex Pereira fights in Rio next month, I’m told,” Helwani posted on his official X account. “As revealed after the 300 main event, he broke his toe in the days leading up to the fight, and he suffered a second broken toe during the fight, too.”

Extremely unlikely Alex Pereira fights in Rio next month, I’m told.



As revealed after the 300 main event, he broke his toe in the days leading up to the fight, and he suffered a second broken toe during the fight, too. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 16, 2024



Receiving an immediate call out off the back of his quickfire victory against Hill, Pereira was offered a massive comeback at UFC 308 in October by surging Russian contender, Magomed Ankalaev in Abu Dhabi – who vowed to score a first round knockout win over the Brazilian in a long-anticipated pairing.

