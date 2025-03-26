Alex Pereira denies greasing accusation after UFC 313 title fight loss: ‘They’re making excuses’

Alex Pereira has flatly denied allegations from Magomed Ankalaev’s team that he utilized a greasing substance ahead of their UFC 313 title fight earlier this month, claiming the coach responsible for the claim is making “excuses” as to why no takedowns were scored.

Pereira, a former middleweight champion, dropped his light heavyweight to boot earlier this month in a bitter grudge fight with Russian rival, Ankalaev — who finally scooped the 205lbs crown at the second time of trying.

And seeing his unbeaten run at the light heavyweight limit halted in a controversial decision loss, Sao Paulo knockout kingpin, Pereira had sprung a total of three successful title defenses last year alone in a splendid campaign.

However, following his loss to Ankalaev, Pereira was slapped with an accusation of greasing by Sukhrab Magomedov, who questioned an apparent gleam or shine to the Brazilian’s skin following five rounds of fighting — without apparent sweat.

“If my experience isn’t wrong, that’s what I’d say was the case. The sweat didn’t flow off his body, it gelled up. That’s what it looks like on his body, too. Magomed said afterwards that he smelled like he had some ointment on and was sticky.

“Let’s not forget that Glover Teixeira is a veteran of the game and knows all the tricks.”

Alex Pereira denies greasing accusations after UFC 313 loss

However, speaking with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned this evening, Pereira staunchly denied he used any sort of substance pre-fight to gain a wrestling advange, claiming Magomedov was just making “excuses” for the failed takedown attempts.

“I absolutely didn’t put anything on my body,” Alex Pereira said. “For me, that’s him trying to make an excuse to justify the fact that he (Sukhrab Magomedov) trained a guy to take me down, but the guy got stuffed for 12 of his takedown attempts. You didn’t do what you’re supposed to do, and now you’re trying to make excuses to justify that.”