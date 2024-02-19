Alex Pereira vows to headline UFC 301 in May after quick win at UFC 300: ‘That’s a very big possibility’

Confirmed as the official headliner for UFC 300 in April, undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira has vowed to potentially make a quickfire turnaround and headline UFC 301 the following month in his native Brazil – predicting a timely stoppage of opponent, Jamahal Hill.

Pereira, the current undisputed light heavyweight champion and former undisputed middleweight gold holder, is slated to make his comeback at UFC 300 in April in Las Vegas, taking on former champion, Hill – with the duo set to headline the monstrous pay-per-view card at the T-Mobile Arena.

Sidelining since November of last year, Sao Paulo native, Pereira most recently landed the vacant light heavyweight crown with a stunning second round knockout win over former champion, Jiri Prochazka at Madison Square Garden.

Alex Pereira weighs up UFC 301 return after UFC 300

And reacting to the news of his headliner against Hill at UFC 300, light heavyweight kingpin, Pereira claimed he could make a hasty turnaround and headline UFC 301 just a month later in his native Brazil.



“As you guys saw, the UFC announced my fight for UFC 300,” Alex Pereira said on his YouTube channel. “We were in talks with the UFC to make this fight happen in Brazil, but then they came up with the idea to bring it a little earlier and make it for the UFC 300. Which for me, is pretty good because I’ve already been training hard.”

“I always said that I want to defend the belt in a very fast pace, in a row, two times,” Alex Pereira explained. “Now, this would be the opportunity, with these cards being so close to each other, for me to be able to defend at UFC 300 and maybe in Rio [de Janeiro at UFC 301]. That is a very big possibility, because if I don’t get hurt, I did this before in kickboxing. So, if everything goes fine, I’ll try to defend the belt again very fast.”

