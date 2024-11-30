Alex Pereira offers Jamahal Hill title fight rematch with UFC 311 win: ‘Dad will give you a second chance’

Once more stoking the flames on his infamous rivalry with Jamahal Hill, Alex Pereira has laid out a path for the former champion to land himself a rematch for the light heavyweight title next year — beginning in his UFC 311 title-eliminator against Jiri Prochazka in January.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and the current light heavyweight kingpin, has been sidelined since last month, most recently defending the 205lbs title with a brutal fourth round win over surging challenger, Khalil Rountree, finishing the Syndicate MMA staple with a bloody barrage at the Octagon fence.

The victory came as the Sao Paulo striker’s third of the annum, following a prior knockout win over Prochazka in a June high-kick effort, which came off the back of an April descimation of former champion, Hill in the headliner of UFC 300.

Alex Pereira set to award Jamahal Hill title rematch with win at UFC 311

And linked heavily in recent weeks with a title defense against Russian rival, Magtomed Ankalaev, Pereira has now offered the above-mentioned, Hill a route back to the title — claiming he will award him a rematch if he passes the “test” that is Prochazka in Los Angeles in the new year.

“Calm down, my son,” Alex Pereira posted in response to Jamahal Hill on social media overnight. “Pass this test and Dad will give you a second chance.”

Himself weighing up his chances of earning a title fight rematch with his bitter rival, Pereira, Contender Series product, Hill claimed he would make an example of Czech Republic favorite, Prochazka at UFC 311 with his own devastating knockout win.

“We had the same opponent last fight,” Jamahal Hill said of Jiri Prochazka on his official YouTube channel. “In your last performance, you got dominated. Dominated and knocked out. Completely shut down, completely exposed and then got done, bad, bro. You got did bad.”

“I got caught, you got dominated, there’s a huge difference, you feel what I’m saying?” Jamahal Hill explained. “My man’s (Alex Pereira) literally had your ponytail leaning to the left. I hope you wear that same ponytail in LA so I can lean that motherf*cker to the left, right back for you. This is insane.”