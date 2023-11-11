Alex Pereira rules out return to middleweight after UFC 295 title fight: ‘It’s taken a toll on my body’

Alex Pereira decides that he will not return down to middleweight after successful light-heavyweight move.

This weekend, Pereira has the opportunity to win his second UFC title after just two years with the promotion. After dropping his 185lb title to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287, Pereira decided it was finally time to move up – defeating Jan Blachowicz in his divisional debut just a few months following.

With the win, Pereira earned a shot at the vacant 205lb title and will be taking on Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC 295.

Alex Pereira rules out middleweight move

Pereira was a huge middleweight, standing over 6’4 and weighing well over 200lb the Brazilian would make the result of the division look tiny.

Prior to his Blachowicz fight, Pereira felt his time at middleweight was not over and declared that he would cut back down to fight with Israel Adesanya.

“I went up to light heavyweight, do one more fight, take some time from all those cuts, and then (go back to middleweight). (Adesanya and I) are 1-1 at middleweight. Nothing’s more fair than to make the trilogy at middleweight,” said Pereira.

Now that Pereira has had time to settle in at the wight, and that Adesanya is now longer champion, Pereira has now made a U-turn.

“No, I don’t think so,” Pereira said at a UFC 295 media event. “Like I’ve mentioned before, I did have plans for middleweight, but I feel great in this weight class, and I’ve fought a lot at middleweight. It’s taken a toll on my body. So for me, it’s much better to stay in this weight class.” (H/T MMA Junkie)

Pereira Vs. Prochazka has the potential to be an instant classic, both men have serious power and fight finishing ability.

