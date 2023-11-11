Alex Pereira teases submission win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295: ‘If I’m in a good position, I’ll risk it’

Known consensusly for his enormous stopping power on the feet, incoming UFC 295 headliner, Alex Pereira has claimed he won’t rule out the possibility of a submission threat against opponent, Jiri Prochazka tonight, as the pair vie for light heavyweight gold in Madison Square Garden.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion under the banner of the promotion, most recently co-headlined UFC 291 back in July, landing a split decision win over former champion, Jan Blachowicz in a title-eliminator clash in Salt Lake City.



And as for Czech Republic native, Prochazka, the former light heavyweight champion has been sidelined since he headlined a flagship event back in June in Singapore, landing a fifth round rear-naked choke win over Glover Teixeira.

Alex Pereira teases submission threat at UFC 295

Sidelined through a brutal shoulder injury in the time since, Prochazka, who has so far enjoyed a three-fight unbeaten run during his tenure with the UFC, has been warned that a potential submission threat – all while surprising, may await him in New York, per Pereira himself.

“If I’m in a great position where I feel comfortable, I’ll sure risk it and believe in a submission,” Alex Pereira told MMA Fighting. “You can be sure of that. Every time I fight, I want to come out with the victor, I don’t know how it’s going to be, but I’ll be ready. I’ll be prepared.”



“I want to go five rounds and leave no doubts, but anything can happen,” Alex Pereira explained. “I have no prediction, but anything can happen. It’s going to be a war. Everybody knows my history and (Jiri) Prochazka’s history. He’s an aggressive and unpredictable guy, you don’t know where the strikes are coming, stay alter, be smart. I’m not training only with one-dimensional guys, I’m training with several people that helped me understand his game, and I think it matches up really well for me.”

