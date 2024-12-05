Jon Anik campaigns for Jon Jones to earn $50m per fight: ‘He deserves it’

Amid calls for a lucrative offer to take on Tom Aspinall in a title unification clash, Jon Jones has been backed to earn in the region of $50,000,000 from here on out for the remainder of his career, by UFC play-by-play lead, Jon Anik.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion, and a current heavyweight champion — defended his crown at UFC 309 last month, landing an eventual third round spinning back-kick knockout win over former two-time champion, Stipe Miocic in the pair’s rescheduled grudge fight.

And in the immediate aftermath of the pairing, Jon Jones played up a potential title unification pairing with current interim gold holder, Aspinall, although stressed, it would take “f*ck you” money in order for him to entertain a clash.

“He’s annoying to me,” Jon Jones said. “He’s annoying to me and that’s my own personal—he annoys me. I get it you guys find it entertaining, but I find him annoying. I just don’t like him and at the end of the day, if I give him the opportunity to fight me, I want to be so compensated-I want to say it, I want that ‘f*ck you’ money, honestly. That’s just what it is.”

Jon Anik backs Jon Jones to land a massive payday for his return to the Octagon

And as far as the above-mentioned, Anik is concerned, Rochester native should be making at least $50,000,000 in his future fights — including a pairing with British fan-favorite, Aspinall.

“What he wants like that $30-40-50 million dollar payday, which he so deserves at this time because, in heavyweight MMA, anything can happen,” Jon Anik said during an interview with MMA Junkie. “And certainly, in light heavyweight MMA anything can happen, but the consequences are so great when it comes to four-ounce gloves that these guys chuck.”