Alex Pereira picked to KO fierce rival Magomed Ankalaev in future title fight by UFC icon

Undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira will likely lay waste to potential foe, Magomed Ankalaev like many contenders before him ahead of a future pairing in the new year, according to UFC veteran and Hall of Fame inductee, Michael Bisping.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and the current undisputed light heavyweight gold holder, has been sidelined since October, winning himself a Fighter of the Year accolade following a splendid annum, capped off by a UFC 308 win.

Image via: Getty

Headlining the promotion’s return to Utah, Pereira landed his third consecutive defense of the light heavyweight crown this year alone with a stunning fourth round stoppage against challenger, Khalil Rountree — finishing him with a barrage of strikes at the Octagon fence.

Alex Pereira likely to finish Magomed Ankalaev with ease as per Michael Bisping

And claiming he will likely not face-off with former vacant title chaser and surging number one contender, Ankalaev next, Alex Pereira — if he eventually faces off with the Russian, according to ex-middleweight kingpin, Bisping, will likely lay waste to him with relative ease.

“When you look at some of the people (Alex) Pereira beat, Khalil Rountree Jr., Jiri Prochazka, great fighters, but they do have some holes,” Michael Bisping said on the TNT Sports YouTube channel. “Magomed Ankalaev is much bigger than those guys, he’s gigantic for the weight class… He’s not a Khabib (Nurmagomedov)-styled wrestler but he can wrestle, but he says he’s not gonna use it. He’s gonna go out there, he’s gonna trade with him and then probably get knocked out.”

Himself out of action since October to boot, Ankalaev recorded another straight win in a forgettable unanimous decision success over fellow European contender, Aleksandar Rakic on the main card of UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi.