Photos – Alex Pereira shows off massive 230 pound frame amid links to huge heavyweight leap in UFC return

Revealing plans to potentially make a long-anticipated move to the heavyweight ranks in the future, undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira certainly appears to be laying down the solid foundations already – today showing off his walking-around weight of a whopping 230 pounds.

Pereira, a former undisputed UFC middleweight champion and current light heavyweight titleholder, most recently headlined UFC 295 back in November of last year in the organization’s return to New York at Madison Square Garden.

Minting himself as a two-division champion just three years deep into his Octagon tenure, the Sao Paulo knockout artist turned in a second round TKO win over Czech finisher, Jiri Prochazka, dispatching the former champion with strikes to clinch the vacant crown.

And expected to make his first title defense against another former gold holder, Jamahal Hill in his return to action, speculation has been rife regarding a potential heavyweight limit climb for the GLORY Kickboxing Hall of Fame inductee, in the form of an interim title fight clash with Tom Aspinall – potentially at UFC 300 in April.

Alex Pereira shares current walking around weight

With fans clamouring for a clash between the British champion and his light heavyweight counterpart, Brazilian bruiser, Pereira shed some light on his current walking around weight since his light heavyweight move back in July of last year – coming it at over 104 kilograms, or a staggering 230 pounds.

And despite continued outcry from fans for a clash between Aspinall and Pereira – as soon as a marquee UFC 300 flagship card in a few months time, the latter, while entertaining a divisional leap to heavyweight, insisted he would take his time and carefully map out any potential scale.

“Well, [I] fought at middleweight and then [I] had to listen to [my] body to go up and fight at light heavyweight,” Alex Pereira told The Mac Life through an translator. “[I’m] a fighter, bro, [I’m] willing to fight. [I’ll] fight anybody, anywhere. But this kind of thing (a heavyweight move at UFC 300) – [I have] the height and [am] basically the size of a heavyweight.”

“But this is the kind of thing that has to be programmed, put some work in, it’s not something to just jump in on an adventure like that,” Alex Pereira continued. “[I] want to make [the move] the right way. [I] can definitely fight at heavyweight – maybe someday for the future. But it’s gotta be something [that’s] well-planned. So, right now, [I’m] focused on [my] light heavyweight reign.”

Where do you want to see Alex Pereira fight next?