Tom Aspinall plays down chances of UFC 300 super fight with Alex Pereira: ‘He wants to defend his own title

Following dismissal of a potential heavyweight divisional leap against interim division titleholder, Tom Aspinall at a stunning UFC 300 turnaround in April, Alex Pereira’s desire to defend his own light heavyweight crown has put the kibosh on a potential superfight, according to the British star.

Aspinall, who minted himself as the interim heavyweight champion back in November at UFC 295, snapped the winning streak of Russian knockout artist, Sergei Pavlovich with the pair’s impromptu title affair, landing his own first round knockout stoppage.

On that same card, in a headlining bracket, former middleweight titleholder, Pereira landed a second Octagon title, winning the vacant light heavyweight crown with a second round TKO win over former champion, Jiri Prochazka.

Tom Aspinall plays down UFC 300 fight with Alex Pereira

However, amid links to a potential UFC 300 clash with Aspinall – with fans attempting to break down a cryptic ‘30+300=3’ post on the Brazilian’s official social media, Pereira insisted that while a heavyweight move is one he hopes to make, it will not come as swiftly as April.

And commenting on his own fighting future, Atherton native, Aspinall claimed that a fight with Pereira was off the cards as soon as April, posting “He wants to defend his 205 pound title, which I understand.” on his official X account.

He wants to defend his 205 title. Which I understand https://t.co/EOGvo3abIS — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) December 31, 2023

As far as his own next outing, Aspinall, who wants to remain busy amid the absence of fellow champion, Jon Jones through a pectoral tendon tear ahead of a November return against Stipe Miocic, has identified an interim title defense against either Jailton Almeida, or former-foe, Curtis Blaydes next – who both share the Octagon at UFC 299 in March.

Would you like to see Tom Aspinall fight Alex Pereira in the future?