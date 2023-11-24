UFC Champ Alex Pereira throws shade at khamzat Chimaev with a clip from iconic martial arts film ‘kung Fu Hustle’

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira threw some shade at Khamzat Chimaev after the undefeated Chechen monster called for a title fight against the newly crowned king at 205.

Despite not having a single win over a top 10 opponent at middleweight or light heavyweight, Chimaev has been pushing hard for a title opportunity. After getting passed up for a shot at Sean Strickland’s 185-pound crown, ‘Borz’ turned his attention toward Pereira who is fresh off his second-round knockout of Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295.

‘Borz’ took to social media, suggesting that the UFC CEO book him as Pereira’s first title challenger. “@danawhite let me finish him,” Chimaev wrote.

Pereira decided to mock Chimaev’s pandering via a clip from the iconic martial arts film Kung Fu Hustle where the protagonist calls out potential challengers for a fight only to reject them upon seeing the danger they bring to the table.

When Chimaev is choosing his opponents. pic.twitter.com/IhQCKqkdhN — Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) November 23, 2023

Alex Pereira Accuses Khamzat Chimaev of Clout Chasing

Alex Pereira elaborated on his frustration with Chimaev’s all-too-convenient callout, suggesting that if ‘Borz’ really wanted to fight him at light heavyweight, he would have accepted the offer to do so last year.

“So actually, everything started after the Adesanya fight when I became the middleweight champion,” Pereira said on his YouTube channel through an interpreter. “It was a war with Adesanya. I was injured after the fight, and Chimaev directly called me out, wanted to fight against me, take my belt, and whatever. I said, ‘OK, that’s fine. Let’s fight at light heavyweight.’ “He denied. He didn’t want to fight me at light heavyweight and afterwards, now I’m the champ at light heavyweight, and he calls me out at light heavyweight. So, this only shows that these type of fighters are trying to run behind the hype and the fame of the champions, and it doesn’t make sense. Now I have to do what? Call him out at heavyweight or what? So, it doesn’t make sense” (h/t MMA Junkie).

Even with a 7-0 record inside the Octagon, Khazmat Chimaev still has some work to do before fans and his fellow fighters are going to accept him as a viable contender.