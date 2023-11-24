Alex Pereira calls for title fight with Jamahal Hill in return to UFC: ‘I think he’s a good opponent for me’

Undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira has confirmed plans to fight former champion, Jamahal Hill in his first attempted defense of the 205 pound crown – claiming that the Illinois native is a “good opponent” for himself, following his championship coronation at UFC 295 earlier this month.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion, headlined UFC 295 earlier this month in Madison Square Garden, landing the vacant light heavyweight title with a spectacular second round knockout win over former champion, Czech Republic native, Jiri Prochazka.

As for Hill, the Dana White’s Contender Series alum has been sidelined since the beginning of this year, landing the vacant light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Pereira’s training partner and former champion, Glover Teixeira.

Suffering an achilles tendon injury earlier this summer, upon the start of Pereira’s fight with Prochazka in New York City, Hill officially relinquished the light heavyweight crown.

And attending ‘The Big Apple’ event, Hill staked his claim for a title fight with Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira following the culmination of UFC 295 – and has apparently received former two-time middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya’s blessing to fight for 205 pound gold before him.

Alex Pereira welcomes fight with Jamahal Hill next

Sharing his thoughts on his immediate fighting future, Brazilian fan-favorite, Pereira appears to have sights fixed on fighting Hill in his first attempted light heavyweight title defense.

“I think I proved myself in the light heavyweight division, with the fight against Jiri (Prochazka), winning the title, and obviously as well with the fight against Jan Blachowicz,” Alex Pereira said on his YouTube channel. “If I would compare these three fighters: Jamahal (Hill), Jan, and Jiri, and someone would tell me, like, ‘Hey, choose one you would like to fight.’ I would choose Jamahal because I think he’s a good opponent for me.”

“I think it’s just a little bit over or too much as well looking at my story, my history in kickboxing to say I will stand striking and I will knock him out whatever,” Alex Pereira explained. “Because, finally, all the people are always trying it, and I’m sure he wants to strike but when he sees it’s not working, he will go on the ground as well… I think Jamahal is a good fight for me, and I think he was a little bit over [confident] with his statement.” (H/T MMA News)

