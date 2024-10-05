Alex Pereira Promises Khalil Rountree Will ‘Feel The Pressure’ in Anticipated UFC 307 Title Fight

Alex Pereira expects Khalil Rountree to feel the pressure as he enters the Octagon for his first title opportunity.

In a few short hours, ‘The War Horse’ will attempt to shock the world when he enters the main event spotlight at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City. There, Rountree will square off with reigning and defending light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in a headliner that will surely have everyone on the edge of their seat.

While Pereira has been here plenty of times before, already competing in his sixth UFC title fight, it will be Rountree’s first chance to take home gold via an opportunity he never saw coming.

“I was under suspension for a self-reported, taking a banned substance that was given to me,” Rountree said on Demetrious Johnson’s podcast. So, I was dealing with that and kind of talking back and forth with the athletic commission, like, ‘Guys. What’s it looking like? Give me an idea, you know.’ The last time I spoke to the athletic commission the number that I heard was nine months, so [that meant] I won’t be able to fight until February. “So, I’m like, ‘OK, whatever, swallow that, do whatever I gotta do with it,’ and I just continued to train. Then, on a random Wednesday, I get a phone call from UFC, [they said], ‘Hey, how’s your day going?’ I’m like, ‘Terrible’, because I was actually having probably the worst day. [Then they responded], ‘Well I got some good news for you, you’re fighting Alex [Pereira], October 5th for the title [in] Salt Lake City,’ and I just lost my mind, I was like, ‘No way.”

With a win over Pereira, Rountree can add to a growing legacy of stunning upsets in The Crossroads of the West. Justin Gaethje’s second-round knockout of Dustin Poirier and Leon Edwards’ kick heard ’round the world both happened in Salt Lake City. Is Rountree primed to deliver another stunner in SLC?

Alex Pereira Suggests Pressure of the Moment may be too much for Rountree to handle

Perhaps, but ‘Poatan’ thinks the pressure of the moment will be undeniable and could very well lead to Rountree’s undoing.

“He’s a really dangerous guy, he’s coming here to win but the difference is I’ve been here many times, he’s been here [for] the first time,” Pereira said during the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday. “Tomorrow he’s gonna feel the pressure” (h/t Sportskeeda).

Rountree goes into UFC 307 riding a five-fight win streak, including a highlight-reel-worthy knockout against Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith in his last outing.

Pereira will attempt to successfully defend his light heavyweight title for the third time in 2024 after securing big wins over Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 and a second-round KO of Jiri Prochazka in their UFC 303 rematch two months later.