Joe Rogan labels Leon Edwards’ high kick KO of Kamaru Usman as the greatest in MMA history

UFC coior commentator, Joe Rogan has christened UFC 278 headliner, Leon Edwards’ breathtaking fifth round rallying high kick KO of welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman as the greatest in the sport’s history – as the former clinches Octagon gold from the jaws of defeat.

Edwards, who headlined UFC 278 last weekend in an undisputed welterweight title rematch with Auchi champion, Usman, avenged a December 2015 unanimous decision loss to the latter – stopping Usman’s dominant title reign with a thunderous left high kick in the final minute of their Salt Lake City rematch.

The Birmingham native was conceivably en route to another unanimous decision loss to Usman come the conclusion of their Vivint Arena main event, with the champion building up a considerable lead in the second, third, and fourth rounds.

However, with just over a minute remaining in the fifth and final round, disguising a left high kick behind a jab-straight combination, Leon Edwards caught a slipping Usman with a massive left kick, dropping the champion to the canvas immediately, unconscious.

With the victory, Edwards is now expected to attempt his first defense of welterweight gold in a championship trilogy rubber match with Usman next year – potentially on home soil in the U.K. – with UFC president, Dana White remaining coy on a potential Wembley debut for the organization.

Joe Rogan heaps praise on Leon Edwards following UFC 278 title win

Receiving major plaudits for his spectacular rallying victory, Edwards has, according to UFC color commentator, Rogan – turned in the greatest high kick knockout in the history of the sport – given the significance of his fight with ONX Labs trainee, Usman.

“That was one of the most spectacular head kick knockouts in the history of the sport – considering the stakes, considering the consequences,” Joe Rogan said post-UFC 278. “I mean, it’s flawless – flawless technique. … The way he (Leon Edwards) set it up with that left (hand), Kamaru (Usman) leaned to the right – perfect head kick, out cold.”

“Nothing compares, it’s the greatest head kick knockout in the history of the sport – with the most consequences, the most at stake, the most doubt, the most people counting him out, including us,” Joe Rogan explained. (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)