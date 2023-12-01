Alex Pereira backed to prove massive threat to UFC kingpin Jon Jones: ‘He could knock him out’

Off the back of his second title success in another division last month, newly-minted light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira has been backed to pose a massive threat to heavyweight champion, Jon Jones if he attempts to win a third title, with ex-champion, Fabricio Werdum claiming his compatriot may even “knock out” the Endicott native.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion, headlined UFC 295 at the beginning of last month at Madison Square Garden, turning in a spectacular second round knockout win over Jiri Prochazka to nab the vacant light heavyweight title.

The win came as Pereira’s second in a championship fight inside just a two year tenure with the Dana White-led promotion, having stopped Israel Adesanya with a fifth round rallying TKO back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden to boot, to land the middleweight title.

Alex Pereira backed to prove threat to Jon Jones

And weighing up both initial title defenses against former gold holder, Jamahal Hill, or one-time vacant title chaser, Magomed Ankalaev in his return to the Octagon next year, Pereira has been backed to challenge for a third championship in the future, with Werdum backing him to pose a massive threat to the incumbent, Jones if they ever fight.

“I think ‘PoAtan’ (Alex Pereira) would do well at heavyweight, too,” Fabricio Werdum said on his podcast. “I don’t know if he would become the champion, but he has already won two titles. He has the skills to do it, but it wouldn’t be right off the bat. It would depend on who he woud have to face. I think it would be complicated if he faced Jon Jones.”

“Because he would take ‘PoAtan’ down, there’s no other way,” Werdum continued. “He could knock out Jon Jones, but you can’t compare them. ‘PoAtan’s striking technique is much better, but if the fight goes to the ground, it gets complicated. I don’t doubt him on anything, though.”

Would you like to see Alex Pereira fight Jon Jones in the future?